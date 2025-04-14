Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

