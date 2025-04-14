Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $26.82 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $497.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

