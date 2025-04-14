Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28.99 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

