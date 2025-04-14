Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1,324.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,906 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after purchasing an additional 220,527 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,672 shares of company stock worth $63,344,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $92.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

