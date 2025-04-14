Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $32.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,832,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

