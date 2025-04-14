Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 727,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.7 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $923.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.71%.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

