Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 23,611 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VFH opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Financials ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.