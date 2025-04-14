Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $465.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.