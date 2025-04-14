Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROS were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PROS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PROS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PROS

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.83 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

