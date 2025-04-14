Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $60.66. 1,075,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,795,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Roku Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock worth $6,638,056 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Roku by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

