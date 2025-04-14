RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

