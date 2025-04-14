RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.95 and last traded at $129.46. Approximately 747,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,486,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

RTX Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

