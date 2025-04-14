Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

RHP opened at $85.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

