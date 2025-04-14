Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,428 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $167.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

