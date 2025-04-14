Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

