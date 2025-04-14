SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Herc by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $114.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.