SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

