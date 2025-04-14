SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $204.24 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

