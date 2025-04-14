SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 388,506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

