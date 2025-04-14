SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $77.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.