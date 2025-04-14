SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $92.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.