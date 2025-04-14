SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 423 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 540,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,307.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

