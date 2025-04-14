Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,343 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,145,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 156,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,743,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $184.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

