Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading 16.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.84 ($0.13). 4,136,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 810,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.88. The company has a market cap of £101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

Featured Stories

