Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 15% – Still a Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.24 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 5,637,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 830,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The firm has a market cap of £100.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.88.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

