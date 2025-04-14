Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 139.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.18 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

