Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,756 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 97,947 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

