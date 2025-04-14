Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

