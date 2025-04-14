Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,830 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

