Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,077,000 after buying an additional 1,571,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

