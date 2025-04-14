Seeds Investor LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Seeds Investor LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

