Seeds Investor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.98, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

