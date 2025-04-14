Seeds Investor LLC Sells 340 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,693,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 285,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after acquiring an additional 248,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 214,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

