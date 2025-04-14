Seeds Investor LLC Sells 3,556 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.