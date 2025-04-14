Senvest Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Bank OZK accounts for approximately 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.