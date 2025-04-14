Senvest Management LLC Grows Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735,931 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 165,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,375. The trade was a 452.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

