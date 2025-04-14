Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 632,298 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

ACLS stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

