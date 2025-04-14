Senvest Management LLC Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for about 4.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $154,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

MTB stock opened at $157.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $136.18 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

