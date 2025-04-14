Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 323929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.35.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
