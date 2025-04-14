Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 323929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

