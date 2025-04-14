Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shoprite Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of SRGHY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945. Shoprite has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Shoprite’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

