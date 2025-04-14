Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Rises By 380.0%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Stock Performance

AISPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

About Airship AI

Featured Articles

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

