Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Expands By 1,057.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 1,057.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

easyJet Price Performance

ESYJY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.04. 9,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

