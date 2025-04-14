Short Interest in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Drops By 83.6%

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
GTMLF remained flat at C$0.02 during trading on Monday. Green Technology Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.
Green Technology Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Technology Metals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.