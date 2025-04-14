Short Interest in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Drops By 83.6%

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

GTMLF remained flat at C$0.02 during trading on Monday. Green Technology Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

