Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rises By 850.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
BMBOY remained flat at $10.57 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.
About Grupo Bimbo
