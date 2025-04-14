Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rises By 850.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

BMBOY remained flat at $10.57 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

