Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Rises By 760.0%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 127,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

QAT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

