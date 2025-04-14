Short Interest in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Drops By 79.5%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,917,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,214,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JPEF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

