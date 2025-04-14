Short Interest in LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Drops By 95.2%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LiveWorld Stock Up 8.6 %

LVWD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,130. LiveWorld has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

