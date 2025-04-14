Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Grows By 1,551.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 1,551.2% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAUTF shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Stock Up 4.3 %
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- What is a support level?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.