Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Grows By 1,551.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 1,551.2% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAUTF shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th.

MAUTF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 126,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.73.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

