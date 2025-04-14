Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Increases By 566.7%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Optiva Trading Up 54.5 %
Shares of Optiva stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344. Optiva has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.
About Optiva
