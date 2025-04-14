Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Increases By 566.7%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Optiva Trading Up 54.5 %

Shares of Optiva stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344. Optiva has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company’s cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

