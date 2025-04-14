Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Decreases By 98.5%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Origin Materials Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORGNW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 14,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

